Congratulations to Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II
British Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 6 sent a letter of congratulations to British Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee marking her 70-year reign.
The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also cabled his congratulatory letter to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.
Vietnam and the UK set up their diplomatic ties in 1973./.