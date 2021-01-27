Participants focused on debating and analysing a series of contents, which included promoting the national solidarity strength and boosting the performance of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other socio-politic organisations; consolidating the national defence and building a revolutionary, regular, professional and modern people's army; building a transparent and strong police force; improving judicial reform; developing a modern national finance system serving sustainable growth; renewing the Party’s mass mobilisation, and turning Hanoi into a hub of culture, science, education, economy, and international transactions, among others.

Presentations delivered at the session reviewed the implementation of the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress in association with 35 years of implementing the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process. They also made recommendations on the socio-economic development orientations and tasks for 2021 – 2025 as well as related goals set toward 2030 and the vision toward 2045.

Vietnam targets to become a developing country surpassing the lower middle income level and having a modern-oriented industry by 2025; a developing one with a modern industry and upper middle income by 2030; and a developed one with high income by 2045./.

VNA