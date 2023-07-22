Consulate General in Lao city shows gratitude to invalids, martyrs
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse city in Champasak province of Laos, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Association in the province, organised activities on July 20-21 to show gratitude for families of invalids, martyrs and those who rendered service to the revolution.
This was an activity held annually by the Consulate General on the occasion of the War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).
Visiting and giving gifts to 23 families in Paksong district and Pakse city, representatives of the Consulate General expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices and losses of invalids, martyrs and those rendering service to the nation; and at the same time affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always remember their sacrifices.
Representatives of the families said that they will maintain their contributions to Vietnam’s national building and development cause, and to nurturing the two countries’ relations./.