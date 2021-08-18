Container cargo via seaports sees double-digit growth
Nearly 16.8 million TEUs of container cargo have been handled at Vietnamese seaports in the first eight months of 2021, up 18 percent from the same period last year, according the Vietnam Maritime Administration.
The eight-month container cargo volume passing via seaports nationwide is estimated at nearly 16.8 million TEUs (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 16.8 million TEUs of container cargo have been handled at Vietnamese seaports in the first eight months of 2021, up 18 percent from the same period last year, according the Vietnam Maritime Administration.
The figure includes more than 5.4 million TEUs of exports and 5.5 million TEUs of imports, respectively rising 16 percent and 21 percent year on year.
During the January - July period, a surge in the volume of container cargo was recorded in some seaport areas, such as that in Quang Nam province, up over 115 percent; My Tho city (Tien Giang province), 41 percent; Hai Phong city, over 17 percent; and Ho Chi Minh City, nearly 16 percent.
Some others witnessed a sharp decline, including the seaport area of Quang Ninh province, down 98 percent; Da Nang city, 38 percent; and Can Tho city, 23 percent.
The total cargo volume handled at seaports nationwide in the first eight months is estimated at over 480.4 million tonnes, up 4 percent, a slowdown which is partly caused by social distancing imposed in the south to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Earlier, the Ministry of Transport asked the People's Committees of provinces and cities to reach consensus on travel regulations for port workers as part of solutions to minimise disruptions to production and supply chains amid the pandemic.
The Saigon Newport Corporation said export and import have been on the rise since the year’s beginning thanks to the enforcement of the free trade agreements Vietnam has inked.
Foreign trading activities are forecast to keep thriving in the remaining months, promising further increases in cargo passing through seaports once the pandemic is put under control./.