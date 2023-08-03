Business Apartment prices in big cities stay high despite market stagnation Despite signs of transaction stagnation, apartment prices in several areas of some big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City still increased during the second quarter of 2023, said the Ministry of Construction (MoC).

Business Airfares for four-day National Day holidays soar Even though the National Day (September 2) holidays is still nearly a month away, surveys indicated that prices of domestic flight tickets have been pushed up.

Business Stock market recovering fast, strongly Vietnam’s stock market is witnessing the fastest and strongest recovery since the beginning of this year, as the VN-Index has surpassed the threshold of 1,200 points.

Business More firms delay bond payments in Q2, total 7.71 billion USD outstanding More companies reported delaying paying principal and interest on bonds in the second quarter, with a total outstanding payment of nearly 24.3 trillion VND (1.02 billion USD) due, according to a report on corporate bonds from MBS Research.