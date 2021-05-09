Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Vietnam documented 87 cases of COVID-19 in the 12 hours to 6pm May 9, including 77 domestic cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Bac Giang province had the most cases during the day with 26, followed by Da Nang with 17, Bac Ninh 15, Hanoi 11, while Hung Yen, Hoa Binh and Thua Thien-Hue had two each, and Quang Nam and Quang Tri each had one.

The national count rose to 3,332, with 333 cases since April 27.

A total 2,602 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.



Among patients still under treatment, 25 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 22 twice and 17 thrice.

Meanwhile, 51,554 people are being quarantined across the country, with 876 at hospitals, 24,464 in designated facilities and 26,214 at home or accommodations./.



