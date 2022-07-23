COVID-19: Additional 1,071 cases recorded on July 23
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi, July 23 (VNA) – The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,767,200 on July 23 with 1,071 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 9,328 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,851,504. There are 37 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,092.
On July 21, 822,240 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 242,303,027./.