Health COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,764,986 on July 21 The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,764,986 on July 21 with 1,292 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Pharma startups – magnet to foreign investors The first half of this year saw flows of foreign investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Singapore, among others, in domestic pharma startups.

Health UNICEF Representative commends Vietnam’s immunisation system amid COVID-19 The Government of Vietnam is making efforts to get the routine immunisation for children back on track, Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative to Vietnam, said on July 19.