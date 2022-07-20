Health Handbook introduced for improvement of migrant health A migrant health handbook, which provides basic information, advice and guidance for health needs of migrant workers, was introduced at a workshop held by the General Office for Population and Family Planning (GOPFP) in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Vietnam in Hanoi on July 18.

Health MoH orders investigation into cause of suspect COVID-19 related jawbone necrosis The Ministry of Health (MoH) has ordered the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology and Cho Ray Hospital to set up a professional committee to clarify the cause of jawbone necrosis in patients with a history of COVID-19 infection.