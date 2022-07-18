COVID-19: Additional 840 cases recorded on July 18
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,761,435 after an additional 840 infections were reported on July 18.
According to the Ministry of Health, 4,081 patients were declared to be free from the disease on the same day, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,818,357.
There are 29 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
Meanwhile, no fatality was recorded on the day, keeping the death toll from the disease at 43,091.
More than 239.24 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.