MoH orders investigation into cause of suspect COVID-19 related jawbone necrosis
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has ordered the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology and Cho Ray Hospital to set up a professional committee to clarify the cause of jawbone necrosis in patients with a history of COVID-19 infection.
The ministry’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment made the request following the news that some hospitals in HCM City discovered many patients with abnormal infections in the skull, jaw and face after contracting COVID-19.
The department called on the directors of the two hospitals to promptly report on the situation of patients with onecrosis of the jaw.
A professional council must be set up to clarify the cause of the disease and the factors involved. All results must be reported to the department as soon as possible.
The department requires hospitals to pay attention to receiving, examining and treating patients, and have accurate, scientific information, as well as measures to avoid confusion and instability among patients.
Previously, a dozen patients suffering from abnormal jawbone necrosis with unknown causes have been reported at the Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City over the past two months.
The disease mainly occurs in patients with a history of COVID-19, diabetes and taking corticosteroids.
At the HCM City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology, patients have been hospitalised since February 16 with the disease, including three patients with necrosis of the upper jaw that spread to the skull. These patients have been transferred to the Cho Ray Hospital for further treatment.
So far, 11 cases have been found at the Cho Ray Hospital in the past two months. These patients have suffered from necrosis of the skull and maxillofacial bone, as well as inflammation and abnormal sinuses.
The patients were admitted to the hospital with headaches, nasal congestion, and swelling of the face and eyes; all had a history of COVID-19 (Delta strain).
Approximately 50% of these patients had diabetes. Two deaths have been recorded so far.
Currently, there is no evidence to prove that the recent cases of necrosis in the skull, jaw and face are caused by COVID-19.
The final results will be publicly announced.
There have been no recorded cases in Hanoi so far./.