COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 1,142 new cases on July 22
The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,766,128 on July 22 with 1,142 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
A boy gets vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,766,128 on July 22 with 1,142 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 4,531 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,842,176. There are 51 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the total fatalities to 43,092.
On July 21, 457,727 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 241,480,787./.