The total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected in Vietnam hit 241,023,060 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,764,986 on July 21 with 1,292 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 4,999 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,837,645. There are 44 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,091.
On July 20, 553,320 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 241,023,060 .
At an online conference on disease prevention and vaccination work held by the Health Ministry on July 21, Deputy Director of the HCM City Pasteur Institute Nguyen Vu Thuong reported that sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 are accounting for an increasing ratio of COVID-19 cases. He warned that preventive measures should be intensified, including accelerating the vaccination of booster shots and promoting mask wearing, otherwise the cases would increase./.