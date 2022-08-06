COVID-19: Additional 1,602 cases confirmed on August 6
Vietnam recorded 1,602 COVID-19 cases on August 6, according to the Ministry of Health.
Besides, the northern province of Thai Nguyen added 152,485 COVID-19 cases to the national caseload after verifying information.
The national caseload rose to 11,346,137.
With 6,878 patients given the all clear on August 6, the number of recoveries rose to 9,964,533. Meanwhile, there are 44 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,094.
On August 5, an additional 527,300 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 248,253,774./.