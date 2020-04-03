COVID-19 brings Hanoi GrabBike services to halt
GrabBike services are halted in Hanoi from April 2 to 15 in an effort to help curb the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.
GrabBike drivers (Source: VNA)
A representative from Grab said the ride-hailing firm has decided to suspend GrabBike services in the capital until April 15 to ensure safety for customers and drivers during the pandemic, following directions from Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.
However, other services are still available nationwide such as GrabFood (excluding Da Nang) and GrabExpress.
GrabMart in Ho Chi Minh City and GrabAssistant in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang are kept operating as usual.
On April 1, Grab suspended car services like GrabCar, GrabCar Plus, GrabCar Business, GrabTaxi, GrabRent, and JustGrab in all cities and provinces until April 15./.