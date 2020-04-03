Business Site clearance for major southern airport to be completed in October Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai are working hard to ensure site clearance for the Long Thanh Airport project is completed by October.

Business Infographic Vietnam gains trade surplus of 2.82 bln USD in Q1 Vietnam ran a trade surplus of 2.82 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).