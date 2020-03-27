Health Infographic Drastic measures to contain spread of COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Health Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee Vietnam has had a good control of the COVID-19 outbreak, and many patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the national steering committee for the pandemic prevention and control.

Society Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

Health Infographic How 'Social Distancing' actually works To stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing -- staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.