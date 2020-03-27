COVID-19: Hai Phong sprays disinfectant over entire city
Hai Phong (VNA) – The northern port city of Hai Phong will spray disinfectant over entire city two to three times a week during a period of 15 days, starting March 27, in an effort to cope with new developments in the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tung has ordered an immediate halt of meetings, festivals, religious rituals and other public activities.
Only establishments supplying essential goods and services such as food and foodstuff, pharmaceuticals, petrol, daily-use goods and medical care are allowed to open while those involved in non-essential business activities and services must close throughout April 15l
The city’s leader also assigned the heads of local agencies, administrations and businesses to encourage online working and minimize sending staff members on working trips to other localities.
He requested that foreign experts, technicians and workers who work in Hai Phong-based companies but live in other localities must stay in Hai Phong throughout April 15 to curb the spread of COVID-19 from other localities to the city.
Transport businesses are required to cut flights, trains and buses from localities with COVID-19 outbreaks to Hai Phong.
The city’s administration is looking for local residents who attended a Muslim gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from February 28 to March 1, to check whether they are infected with the coronavirus.
Hai Phong has yet to record any COVID-19 case so far.
As of March 27 morning, Vietnam recorded 153 cases positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, 17 of whom had fully recovered. Later the same day, three more cases in Da Nang city were also discharged from hospital.
The national steering committee for the pandemic prevention and control reported at its meeting on March 27 that 37 COVID-19 patients have tested negative once while eight other tested negative twice and five negative thrice. Three patients are in serious conditions and currently under intensive care at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases./.