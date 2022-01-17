COVID-19: Hanoi launches first online medical station
Truc Bach ward in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district has launched an online medical station, making it the first of its kind in the capital city – Vietnam’s current largest COVID-19 hotspot.
Fanpage of Truc Bach ward's online medical station (Photo: VNA)
This model uses Facebook social network to transmit medical information related to pandemic prevention and control to locals, guiding them on physical and mental exercises, and providing instructions on patient care as well as pandemic prevention measures.
The official address of the Facebook fanpage is Online Medical Station - Truc Bach Ward, with the hotline of 039.885.6892. This fanpage is also connected to Zalo social network accounts of the People's Committee of the ward and its residential groups. Members of the online medical station include staffs of the ward and its health station, and volunteer doctors and nurses.
This model is expected to contribute to easing pressure with the ward health station in the increasingly complicated pandemic situation.
From 6pm on January 15 to 6pm on January 16, Hanoi recorded an additional 2,983 new infections in 409 communes, wards and townships of 28 out of its 30 districts and towns, remaining the top of the national tally./.