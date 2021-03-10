COVID-19 infections in Cambodia rises
Screening temperature at a school in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Health Ministry on March 10 confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 613 within 18 days since the third outbreak.
Of new infections, 39 are Cambodians, 23 are Chinese and 12 are Vietnamese.
Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, the Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training ordered the temporary closure of vocational training establishments in Phnom Penh, the provinces of Kandal and Preah Sihanouk and other provinces with infections. The vocational training establishments were also asked to switch to online teaching.
As of March 10 morning, Cambodia logged a total of 1,124 infection cases, 549 of them have recovered.
Meanwhile, the Singaporean Ministry of Manpower announced that 10,000 migrant workers who have not been infected with COVID-19 will be vaccinated from March 12.
About 320,000 migrant workers live in dormitories, and infections there have accounted for the vast majority of 60,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Singapore so far./.
