World COVID-19 infections suddenly increase in Cambodia, Philippines Cambodia reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on March 9 - the highest number of infections per day since the pandemic broke out in early 2020, lifting its national count to 1,060.

World ASEAN Study sheds new light on women, peace and security stature in Southeast Asia The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 8 launched the ASEAN Regional Study on Women, Peace and Security which presents evidence-based recommendations to support member states in enhancing women’s meaningful participation in peacebuilding and conflict prevention, resolution, and post-conflict processes, in line with regional and international commitments.

World Indonesia focuses research on import substitution Indonesian Minister of Research and Technology Bambang PS Brodjonegoro has said research on products and innovations must be oriented towards import substitution to support economic stability.

World Indonesia sees reduction in steel imports, rise in production Indonesia scrapped steel imports by 34 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, while its production jumped by 30.25 percent from 8.89 million tonnes to 11.58 million tonnes, the Ministry of Industry reported.