Society VNA wins A prize of 2020 "Golden Hammer & Sickle" award The photo reportage “The entire political system and people join hands in the fight against COVID-19” of a group of photojournalists from the Vietnam News Agency got the A prize of the fifth National Press Awards on Party building, called “Bua Liem Vang” (Golden Hammer & Sickle). The awarding ceremony was held in Hanoi on Jan. 13.

Society Winners of National Press Awards on Party building named Winners of the fifth National Press Awards on Party building, called “Bua Liem Vang” (Golden Hammer & Sickle), were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 13 evening.

Society Naval Zone 4 dispatches soldiers to missions in Truong Sa archipelago The Naval Zone 4 on January 10 held a send-off ceremony to dispatch soldiers to missions in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and send delegations to offshore districts in Truong Sa archipelago to deliver Lunar New Year wishes to locals and soldiers on duty there.

Society PM request reviewing COVID-19 prevention measures, scenarios Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries, sectors and localities to thoroughly review COVID-19 prevention and control measures and scenarios ahead of the 13th National Party Congress scheduled to take place from January 25 to February 2.