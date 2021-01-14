COVID-19: Khanh Hoa province told to stay alert as Tet approaches
Officials from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control examine anti-pandemic efforts at Cam Ranh International Airport in Khanh Hoa province on January 13 (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The central province of Khanh Hoa has been asked to stay vigilant in COVID-19 prevention and control, especially when the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is just around the corner.
There are currently eight concentrated quarantine sites in Khanh Hoa, able to accommodate 1,250 people. Twenty-eight hotels with more than 5,200 rooms have also been designated as quarantine facilities, Director of the provincial Health Department Bui Xuan Minh told a delegation from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on January 13.
So far, the province has provided quarantine for over 11,200 Vietnamese returning from abroad and 576 foreigners coming to work in the country. It has recorded 76 cases of COVID-19, 63 of whom have recovered.
Minh said Khanh Hoa has carried out all solutions and seriously complied with regulations on entry management, quarantine, and health monitoring to prevent coronavirus transmission.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu said travel demand is predicted to surge in the run up to Tet, but the Khanh Hoa steering board for COVID-19 prevention and control has called on local families recommend their overseas relatives against returning to Vietnam amid complex developments of the pandemic at present.
He noted that local medical supplies now basically meet COVID-19 testing and treatment requirements.
However, as the province houses seaports and an international airport, it still faces a high risk of a new virus outbreak, Thieu admitted, proposing more medical supplies be given to Khanh Hoa to improve its responsiveness.
Speaking highly of the province’s readiness for the COVID-19 combat, Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong requested vigilance be sustained as Tet is approaching.
He also asked the province to promote quarantine capacity, the monitoring of quarantine establishments, testing, communications to raise public awareness, and training for frontline forces.
As of late January 13, the COVID-19 tally in Vietnam stood at 1,521, including 693 domestic infections. Total recoveries reached 1,369 while the number of fatalities is still kept at 35./.