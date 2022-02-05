Health COVID-19: New cases on February 1 total 11,023 Vietnam recorded 11,023 cases of COVID-19 in 55 localities during 24 hours from 4pm January 31 to 4pm February 1, including 12 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Daily number of COVID-19 cases drops over 1,000 on last day of lunar year A total of 12,674 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam over the last 24 hours to 6pm on January 31, the last day of the lunar year, representing a fall of 1,019 cases compared to the previous day.

Health Additional 13,694 COVID-19 cases reported on January 30 Vietnam logged 13,694 new COVID-19 infections, including 38 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 16:00 on January 30, said the Ministry of Health.