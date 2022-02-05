COVID-19: New cases on February 5 total 12,170
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 12,170 cases of COVID-19 in 58 localities during 24 hours from 4pm February 4 to 4pm February 5, including 10 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 2,778 cases, followed by Da Nang with 783 and Quang Nam with 735.
The national tally reached 2,327,859, including 192 infections of Omicron.
There are 2,827 patients in critical conditions, including 402 requiring invasive ventilation and 14 on ECMO support.
A total 3,457 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,105,913.
An additional 114 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 38,261, accounting for 1.6 percent of the total caseload.
By February 4, the country had injected over 182.1 million doses of vaccines to date, with over 74.21 million people now fully inoculated, while more than 28.8 million booster shots and third shots of Abdala vaccine had been administered./.