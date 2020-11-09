Business Standards - impetus for improving business competitiveness in int’l integration Careful consideration must be given to developing appropriate standards for enterprises to improve their product quality competitiveness in the context of rapid and intensive international integration, experts have said.

Business Corporate culture crucial to growth of businesses: Deputy PM Developing corporate culture is a core issue and crucial to the growth of businesses, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh told a forum on economic reconstruction in the “new normal” situation from the perspective of corporate culture which took place in Hanoi on November 8.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,180 VND per USD on November 9, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 6).