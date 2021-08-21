Business Sustainable agriculture: economic backbone of Mekong Delta province The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is focusing on three key areas -- crop cultivation, animal husbandry and seafood -- to maintain sustainable agriculture as the backbone of its economy.

Business COVID-19 pandemic pushes business online As Vietnamese enterprises are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online trading is considered a "tool" to help them turn the situation around, and at the same time opening up many opportunities for businesses to join the global supply chain.

Business Textile industry faces challenges in meeting export target The textile and garment industry is forecast to face difficulties in realising its export turnover target of 39 billion USD this year due to unprecedented severe impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.