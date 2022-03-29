COVID-19: Record nearly 1.7 million patients given all-clear on March 29
A woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A record 1,679,138 COVID-19 patients were declared to have recovered on March 29, raising the total number of recovered patients to 7,153,846.
Meanwhile, 88,378 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 28 to 4pm March 29, including 2 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 8,993 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 4,302 and Bac Giang with 4,047.
The northern province of Quang Ninh supplemented 17,600 cases and the central province of Binh Dinh 5,662 cases after verifying information.
The national tally reached 9,386,489.
There are 3,639 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 55 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,413, equal to 0.5 percent of the total caseload.
By March 28, the country had injected 205,495,812 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.