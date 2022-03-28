Daily number of COVID-19 cases drops over 8,400 on March 28
Staff at a mobile medical station in Tan Trieu commune, Hanoi's Thanh Tri district take samples for COVID-19 testing and screening for people before their isolation and treatment are over. (Photo: Hoang Hieu/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health confirmed 83,376 new COVID-19 infections, including three imported cases, on March 28, down 8,453 cases from the previous day.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections, with 9,326.
It was followed by Bac Giang province with 4,186 cases, Nghe An province with 3,883, and Yen Bai province with 3,795.
Besides, Hanoi added 180,000 cases to the national caseload after verifying information.
The country’s total caseload now reaches 9,274,849.
As many as 122,730 patients were declared to be free from the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 5,474,708.
Meanwhile, 52 deaths were recorded, lifting the national death toll to 42,358, accounting for 0.5 percent of the total infections.
A total of 205,216,774 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam to date./.