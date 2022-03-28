Health AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be used for booster doses The Ministry of Health (MoH) has allowed the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for booster doses to be injected into people who received basic doses of mRNA technology vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna).

Health Vietnam records 108,979 new COVID-19 on March 25 A total 108,979 cases of COVID-19, including 22 imported ones, were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 24 to 4pm March 25, down 11,035 from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.