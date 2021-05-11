World Malaysian central bank keeps growth forecast at 6 - 7.5 percent for 2021 Despite the recent re-imposition of nationwide pandemic containment measures by the federal government, the central bank of Malaysia (BNM) maintained its growth projection for the local economy at between 6 percent and 7.5 percent in 2021.

World Landslide leaves seven dead, one missing in Indonesia At least seven people were killed and one went missing after a landslide at a West Sumatra gold mine, Indonesia’s authorities said on May 11.

World Vietnam backs UN’s investigation into IS crimes in Iraq The UN Security Council (UNSC) on May 10 convened a videoconference briefing on the activities of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD), with Vietnam voicing its support for the team’s ongoing investigation into the IS crimes.

World German Communist Party backs Vietnamese AO victims The German Communist Party (DKP) on May 10 issued a statement expressing its support for the lawsuit lodged by Vietnamese French Tran To Nga and Vietnamese Agent Orange/dioxin victims against 14 multinational chemical groups.