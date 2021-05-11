COVID-19: Thailand tightens border control, Cambodia locks down one border area
While Thai authorities have increased checkpoints and patrol along borders to prevent illegal entries to combat COVID-19, the Cambodian province of Takeo has locked down a village after new infection cases were continually reported.
People wait to have samples taken for COVID-19 testing in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)
National police chief of Thailand Suwat Jangyodsuk has ordered all police units to ramp up surveillance in order to prevent the entry of illegal migrants as the country continues to struggle against the third wave of COVID-19 infections.
Damrongsak Kittiprapat, deputy national police chief, said all police units will coordinate closely with local authorities and security agencies to curb illegal border crossings due to concerns over a possible outbreak of highly contagious coronavirus variants from neighbouring countries.
He noted checkpoints will also be set up in the inner provinces with manpower allocated to work around-the-clock to stop the transport of illegal migrants.
From May 1 to 10, 1,126 illegal migrants were arrested in Thailand for illegally crossing the borders, according to Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
On May 11, the country recorded 1,919 new infections and 31 related deaths, raising the total number of cases so far to 86,924 with 452 patients succumbing to the disease. It has documented 58,061 infection cases since the third outbreak began in early April.
In Cambodia, authorities of Takeo province, which borders the Vietnamese province of An Giang, has locked down Bang Bat village of Char commune, Prey Kabas district, following the continuous detection of new COVID-19 infections.
Provincial Governor Ouch Phea said the lockdown, imposed since 8am on May 11, will last until further notice.
In its report sent to the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, Takeo said it has recorded infections in the districts of Prey Kabas, Bati, Kirivong, and T’ram Kok.
Some Cambodian provinces continued to witness more cases on May 10 and 11, including Kampong Chhnang 6 cases, Kampong Cham 21, and Prey Veng 4./.