COVID-19: Vietnam’s daily caseload exceeds 100,000
Vietnam’s daily COVID-19 caseload has reached six figures for the first time, with 110,301 infections on March 2, according to the Ministry of Health.
A medical worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The figure brings the total number of cases in the country to 3,709,481.
Of the new cases, 21 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
Hanoi again topped its daily record with 15,114 transmissions, and 18 deaths. The capital has more than 600,500 cases being treated and monitored, of which 593,000 are under home treatment, accounting for 98.7 percent of its total infections.
It was followed by Bac Ninh (4,698), Nghe An (4,329), Quang Ninh (3,992) and Son La (3,672).
The country reported an additional 114 COVID-related deaths, raising the national death toll since the pandemic started to 40,452.
Meanwhile, 36,902 patients made a full recovery, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,516,785.
More than 195.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. Among them, nearly 16.79 million doses have been given to children aged 12 - 17./.