Health COVID-19: New cases almost reach 99,000 on March 1 A total 98,762 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 28 to 4pm March 1, including 19 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Hanoi asked to be ready for COVID-19 peak in next two weeks Hanoi must prepare necessary medical plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that is forecast to reach its peak in the next two weeks, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has ordered.