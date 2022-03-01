Health Hanoi asked to be ready for COVID-19 peak in next two weeks Hanoi must prepare necessary medical plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that is forecast to reach its peak in the next two weeks, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has ordered.

Health Children aged 5-11 to get 0.2ml of Pfizer vaccine each dose Children aged between 5 and 11 in Vietnam will be administered with Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine with a dosage of 0.2ml, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Vietnam to receive mRNA vaccine technology transfer from WHO training hub Vietnam is among the five countries newly selected to receive mRNA vaccine technology transfer from a global biomanufacturing training hub established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in South Africa.

Health Vietnam posts 94,385 COVID-19 cases on February 28 A total 94,385 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 27 to 4pm February 28, according to the Ministry of Health.