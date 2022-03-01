COVID-19: New cases almost reach 99,000 on March 1
A total 98,762 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 28 to 4pm March 1, including 19 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Medical workers hand over medicine to a COVID-19 patient treated at home (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 13,323 cases, followed by Quang Ninh with 4,011 and Bac Ninh with 3,933.
Besides, the northern province of Ha Giang supplemented 15,382 cases after verifying information.
The national tally reached 3,557,629.
There are 3,851 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 86 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 40,338, accounting to 1.1 percent of the caseload.
A total 40,932 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,479,883.
By February 28, the country had injected over 194.97 million doses of vaccines to date, with over 67.456 million people over 18 and 8.15 million children from 12-17 having received two shots, while more than 39.98 million booster shots and third shots had been administered./.