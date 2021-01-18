Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,141 VND per USD on January 18, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 15).

Business Work starts on FLC Quang Binh Beach and Golf Resort Work started on a five-star hotel complex and an international convention centre, two key components of the FLC Quang Binh Beach and Golf Resort (FLC Quang Binh), in Quang Ninh commune, the central province of Quang Binh, on January 17.

Business Q1 rice export outlook remains promising High hopes are pinned on Vietnam’s rice export in the early months of 2021 after the price of its 5-percent broken rice exceeded 500 USD per tone last year, the highest since the end of 2011.

Business Difficulties still ahead for coffee sector: insiders The export of coffee declined in both volume and value last year due to certain difficulties that are forecast to linger on for the time to come, insiders have said.