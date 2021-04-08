Sci-Tech Infographic Mobile-money piloted within two years Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the pilot application of 'mobile money', which allows the use of mobile phone credit to pay for small-value goods and services.

Business Infographic Two-month industrial production index up 7.4% The industrial production index in the first two months of 2021 was up 7.4%, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Vietnam posts 1.29 billion USD in trade surplus Vietnam’s import-export value during the first two months of this year is expected to top 95.8 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 25.4 percent. The country registered a trade surplus of 1.29 billion USD.