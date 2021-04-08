CPI inches up 0.29% in Q1
The average CPI in the first quarter of this year rose by 0.29 percent, the lowest increase for Q1 recorded in the last 20 years, while Q1’s core inflation picked up 0.67 percent.
VNA
