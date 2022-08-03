CPI up 0.4% in July 2022
The July consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.4% from the previous month, contributing to the year-on-year growth of 2.54% in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on July 29.
