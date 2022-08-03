Business Infographic Aquatic exports surge nearly 40% in H1 Aquatic exports maintained the over-1-billion-USD benchmark in June 2022, 24% higher than the same period last year. The figure surpassed 5.76 billion USD in the first half, posting a year-on-year surge of 39.6%.

Business Infographic Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 710 million USD in H1 Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022, with export-import revenue hitting 371.17 billion USD, up 16.4% against the same period last year.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit 27.88 billion USD in H1 Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports hit 27.88 billion USD in the first half of 2022, up 13.9% against the same period last year. Four largest export markets of Vietnam in the period included the US, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.