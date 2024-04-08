Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in Q1, 2024 Figures from the General Statistics Office show that Vietnam’s economy is experiencing a strong recovery during the first quarter of 2024. GDP growth is higher than in the first quarter in the 2020-2023 period, while tourism is booming and an impressive trade surplus has been posted.

Business Infographic GDP grows 5.66% in Q1 Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5.66% in the first quarter of this year, the highest for the three-month period since 2020, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Contribution of 5 centrally-run cities to 2023 socio-economic development Vietnam’s 5 centrally-run cities contributed 35.04% to GDP growth in 2023 and 57.9% to state budget revenue, accounted for 54.6% of foreign direct investment, and welcomed 80.2% of international tourist arrivals.