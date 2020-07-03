Cranes shipped to port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province
Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam (Doosan Vina) on July 2 shipped two Rail Mounted Quayside Cranes (RMQC) cranes to Gemalink International Port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.
Shipment ceremony of 2 super-giant RMQCs from Doosan Vina to Gemalink international port in Ba Ria Vung Tau province (Photo: http://nangluongvietnam.vn/)
It is the first two cranes out of six units of the orders inked by Doosan Vina and Gemanlink International Port from 2019, and the next cranes will be completed later this year for operating at the Cai Mep-Thi Vai deep-water port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
These cranes, which were designed with a capacity of loading 65-tonne cargo containers, have been produced at Doosan Vina’s factory in the Dung Quat Economic Zone in central Quang Ngai province./.