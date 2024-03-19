Creating 3D pet paintings using needle felting
The Vo, a resident of Hanoi, has created unique 3D pet portraits using wool and a regular needle. He has already crafted over such 100 pieces featuring pets like dogs, cats, and other animals.
With a background in architecture and a love of pets, The Vo ventured into the world of 3D pet portraits. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
He begins with a sketch, after closely studying the pet. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Vo utilises specialised needles to create his wool needle felting art. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
He meticulously pierces layers of wool with the needle to shape the basic facial features of the pet, including the eyes, nose, and mouth. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
One of his notable creations is entitled “Carrot”. (Photo: VNP/VNA)