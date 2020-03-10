Health Health declaration apps launched in support of COVID-19 combat Vietnamese citizens and passengers entering Vietnam are now able to declare their health status via two applications, namely “NCOVI” and “Vietnam health declaration” that were launched in Hanoi on March 9.

Health Dong Nai pioneers in e-medical record application The successful application of electronic medical records at the Long Khanh General Hospital, Long Khanh city, southern province of Dong Nai has been considered as a breakthrough of the province’s health sector in applying information technology in diagnose and treatment. The method is expected to be multiplied in all health units in the locality.

Health TB prevention needs joint efforts: meeting Detecting tuberculosis (TB) cases at an early date requires efforts of not only the health sector but also the entire community, heard a meeting of the National Steering Committee for TB Prevention and Control in Hanoi on March 9.