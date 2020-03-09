Ministry orders tighter control of entry via border gates
The Ministry of Transport has ordered its affiliates to strengthen the control of entry into Vietnam via border gates in an attempt to contain the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Foreigners fill in health declaration forms at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Those agencies need to guide all people entering Vietnam to fill in the compulsory electronic health declaration.
Airlines must inform all passengers, both Vietnamese and foreigners, on the requirement to make health declarations before entering Vietnam, starting from 6:00 am on March 7.
Airports are also requested to work with health authorities to zone off areas for health declaration and examination, as well as notify foreign airlines operating flights from/to Vietnam.
Transport firms and drivers must ask passengers to report their health conditions in the e-health declaration forms before departing for and entering Vietnam, as well as to closely follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control by Vietnamese authorities.
According to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, 106,355 infection cases have been reported around the world, including 3,600 deaths, in 102 countries and territories. There are more than 1,000 new cases each day, and the number could rise slightly in the next few days.
As of 8pm of March 8, Vietnam had confirmed 30 infection cases, including 16 already having recovered. The 14 latest cases, including five Vietnamese and nine foreigners, have been in quarantine./.