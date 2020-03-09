Health Vietnam reports five more Covid-19 cases The Ministry of Health reported five more cases of COVID-19 infection on March 11, bringing the total in the country to 39.

Health Infographic Vietnam confirms 4 more Covid-19 cases Vietnam reported four more Covid-19 cases as of 17:30, March 11, 2020, bringing the total of the infection cases in the country to 38.

Health Measures taken to ensure safety for delegates to ASEAN meetings The 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers Retreat and related meetings took place in the central city of Da Nang from March 8-11. Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Vietnam has increased protective measures to ensure safety for delegates to the events.