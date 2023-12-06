Spectrum of the Seas, Asia’s largest luxury cruise liner with nearly 6,000 tourists and crew on board, docked at the Cai Mep-Thi Vai International Port in late August. It marked the third time the cruise liner had arrived at the port this year. The liner is owned by the Miami-based Royal Caribbean International, which boasts the largest cruise fleet in the world. Notably, as Spectrum of the Seas entered the Vietnamese port, the company organised a ceremony to announce the recovery of global cruise tourism, showing how the big guy in the non-smoke industry sees great potential in the port and the province at large.

While large cruise liners dock at the port, passengers travel around Ba Ria-Vung Tau to make the most of their visit. While most tourists take a city tour to renowned attractions such as the Jesus Christ statue, Nirvana Pagoda (known locally as Tinh Xa Niet Ban), the White Palace, and Whale Temple, some take tours to the province’s outskirts to experience the daily life of local people.

October to April is considered the peak season for sea tourism, but tourist demand has fallen since COVID-19. To respond to the negative trends, local tourism authorities and the business community have joined hands to optimise the tourist experience for those visiting Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

When international cruise liners enter a port, not only do local tour companies benefit but the port itself and companies providing port services also gain. Therefore, Cai Mep-Thi Vai International Port, despite not being a tourist port, has been working to accommodate international cruise liners.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau is among a few localities nationwide capable of welcoming large cruise liners. To encourage more of these vessels to come, analysts have suggested that authorities and the business community adapt to changes in the tourism industry. Links should be strengthened between companies and authorities while developing unique tourism offerings to meet the increasingly choosy demands of visitors.

Cruise tourism has been growing strongly in major Vietnamese destinations such as Ha Long, Hue, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau. Of these, Ba Ria-Vung Tau possesses the most advantages, with a deep water port and a complete road network linking tourist spots around town. These create major momentum for the development of the province’s sea tourism.

According to the UN World Travel Organisation, revenue from cruise tourism is generally 40% higher than aviation and road-based tourism. Ba Ria-Vung Tau has therefore been working to build its reputation as a destination for cruise tourists.

The province is estimated to welcome 14 million tourists this year, with 4.35 million staying overnight, including 200,000 foreigners./.

VNA