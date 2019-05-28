Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 17:00:50

Travel

Cu Lao Cham sees increasing number of tourists

Cu Lao Cham (Cham islands), Quang Nam province, welcomes some 700 tourists daily. The number of tourists to the islands even climbs to 1,500 – 2,000 during summer days.

