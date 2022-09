Culture - Sports PM stresses shared responsibility for promoting Xoe Thai A ceremony to receive the UNESCO certificate recognizing Xoe Thai as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was held in Nghia Lo town, the northwestern province of Yen Bai, on September 24.

Politics Deputy PM highlights solidarity, cooperation at UN session Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh delivered a speech at the general debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 24 (local time).

Politics Deputy PM meets Lao counterpart in New York Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh met with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) in New York on September 23.

Politics Organisations, associations contribute to Vietnam-France relationship The Vietnamese Embassy in France organised a get-together for Vietnamese and French organisations and associations in Malakoff city on September 24.