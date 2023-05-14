Cuban Women's Union delegation busy in Hai Phong
Representatives of Cuban Women's Union and Port of Hai Phong Joint Stock Company take a photo at Hai Phong Port (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – A delegation of the Cuban Women's Union (CWU) on May 13 offered incense at statue of female General Le Chan, who helped the Trung sisters to fight foreign invaders during 40-42 AD and reclaimed the ancient An Bien village, now Hai Phong city, as part of their visit to the northern port city.
Then the delegation, led by CWU Secretary General Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, visited the Port of Hai Phong Joint Stock Company, during which the two sides exchanged experience in the women-related work, their role in businesses, and in creating more jobs for women, and promoting the role of female leaders in scientific research.
Teresa María Amarelle Boué showed her belief that Hai Phong's valuable experience will contribute to enriching development practices in some Cuban business areas in the coming time.
In the afternoon of the same day, the Cuban delegation visited the Social Protection Centre under the Hai Phong Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs where they exchanged information with the department’s representatives about challenges in population work, and solutions to care for and support the elderly and people in difficult circumstances.
On May 12 evening, the delegation attended the 2023 Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional gown) Festival in Bach Dang River relic site, Thuy Nguyen district./.