Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets voters in Can Tho city Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a meeting with voters in Binh Thuy district on May 14, ahead of the 15th parliament’s fifth session.

Politics Party leader meets with voters in Hanoi Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and National Assembly deputies of Hanoi met with voters in the capital city's Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts on May 13 ahead of the 15th NA's fifth session.

Politics Webinar spotlights President Ho Chi Minh’s thought in foreign policy The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on May 12 hosted a webinar themed "Ho Chi Minh and foreign policy" on the occasion of the late leader's 133rd birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2023), bringing together dozens of Canadian and Vietnamese experts and scholars who are interested in Vietnam's foreign policy in the Ho Chi Minh era.

Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up 23rd session The 23rd meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded on May 13 after 4.5 days of sitting.