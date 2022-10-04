Business HCM City attracts 2.97 billion USD in FDI Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.97 billion USD in foreign direct investment this year to September 20, a year-on-year increase of over 26%, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam to improve science and technology market to reduce reliance on imports Vietnam plans to focus on improving the science and technology market with the establishment of three trading platforms in order to reduce reliance on imports, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat has said.

Business Mining, construction expo attracts over 100 firms More than 100 domestic and foreign enterprises are participating in the Vietnam International Mining, Minerals Recovery and Construction Exhibition, which opened in Hanoi on October 4.