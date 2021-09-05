Politics Vietnam hopes to receive more US support in COVID-19 combat: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 4 called on the US to continue helping Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control through suitable forms, especially in implementing the vaccine strategy.

Politics NA Chairman leaves for fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Austria National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA left Hanoi on September 5 morning for the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day marked in Ukraine The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine held a ceremony in Kyiv on September 2 marking the 76th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

Politics WCSP5: Vietnamese NA joins hands to cope with global challenges A high-ranking Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) delegation led by Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP 5) in Austria from September 5-7.