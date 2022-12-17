Da Lat flower space, int’l flower expo open
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Lam Dong (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Da Lat city, the Central Highlands of Lam Dong, opened a flower space around Xuan Huong Lake and the 2022 international flower Exhibition on December 17.
They are part of the ongoing Da Lat Flower Festival, said Nguyen Van Son, Vice Chairman of the Da Lat People’s Committee.
The flower space around Xuan Huong Lake shows more than 500,000 pots of nearly 100 kinds of flowers.
Meanwhile, on the display of the 2022 international flower exhibition are works on flowers, ornamental and bonsai trees.
The flower space and flower exhibition will last until January 3, 2023./.