Videos Van Ho turning tourism into economic spearhead Boasting jaw-dropping scenery and standout cultural traits, Van Ho district in the northern mountainous province of Son La has paid due regarding to developing tourism and making it a spearhead economic sector.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese youths urged to preserve national cultural values First Secretary of the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy has suggested building on the role of Vietnamese youth in preserving and upholding national cultural values in the current period.

Culture - Sports Reference book on Vietnam’s economy published in Russia The first handbook on Vietnam's foreign economic affairs has been published in Russia, providing basic and up-to-date information on the achievements, orientations, external operations, and integration process of the economy.