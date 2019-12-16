Business Bac Ninh: Pork prices push up November CPI The November consumer price index (CPI) in the northern province of Bac Ninh rose 1.37 percent from the previous month, the highest increase so far this year.

Business Coffee exports suffer strong drops Coffee exports in November saw a 13.9 percent decrease in volume to 120,000 tonnes, earning 207 million USD, a drop of 20.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business Remittances to Vietnam to further rise in 2019 Remittances to Vietnam are likely to further increase in 2019 because overseas Vietnamese people believe in the stability of the economy and see better investment opportunities, economist Nguyen Tri Hieu said.

Business State to continue support for fuel price fund The fuel price stabilisation fund helps the central government manage domestic fuel prices for the foreseeable future, said Hoang Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in a recent meeting with industry leaders.