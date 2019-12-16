Da Nang continues drawing more investment
Da Nang (VNA) – Building on the achievements of “The Year of Promoting Investment Attraction 2019”, the central city of Da Nang is taking key measures to draw more investment this year.
Accordingly, Da Nang will effectively realise its master plan till 2030 with a vision to 2045, complete procedures to hold land auctions for projects in the fields of health care, education, trade and services during the first quarter of next year.
The city will also call for domestic and foreign investment to high-tech, industrial and smart urban areas.
Chief of the Office of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Tran Van Hoang said as of the late November, the department had consulted with the municipal People’s Committee about the licensing of nine projects worth over 8.8 trillion VND (382.6 million USD).
Da Nang has so far lured additional 689.3 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI).
As of November 31, the city has been home to 812 FDI projects with a total registered capital of over 3.47 billion USD.
As part of the efforts to improve the business climate, local authorities will promptly remove obstacles faced by businesses and seek promising and strategic investors specialised in precision engineering, automation, information technology, support industry and quality services in education, health care, tourism, trade and logistics./.
