Travel Visa policies for foreigners undergo major changes Vietnam’s immigration laws will undergo a radical shake-up this summer in an effort to widen the doors for tourists while protecting the country from foreign criminals and illegal workers.

Travel Da Nang city designs plans to recover tourism after COVID-19 outbreak As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has crippled the tourism sector, the central coastal city of Da Nang has outlined plans to recover the sector after the epidemic ends.

Travel Growth in foreign arrivals slowest in four years The number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam during January-February rose 4.8 percent year on year to 3.23 million, the lowest increase in the past four years, the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) said on February 29.

Travel Hai Phong gears up to restore tourism after COVID-19 epidemic The imminent loss of tourism revenue due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic has prompted the tourism sector in the northern port city of Hai Phong to outline plans to recover local tourism after the epidemic ends.