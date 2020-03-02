Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City among top 25 global trending destinations
The central coastal city of Da Nang and southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the top 25 trending destinations in the world for 2020 by the world’s largest travel platform TripAdvisor.
The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang held up by a colossal pair of hands has caught media attention worldwide due to its dazzling design. (Photo: VNA)
Ranked seventh in the list, Da Nang is described as laid-back and friendly. Culinary tours are a hugely popular way to experience literal local flavor, according to TripAdvisor.
“After you’ve stuffed yourself with bold noodle soups and savory street foods, walk it off by exploring the limestone caves and Buddhist grottos of the Marble Mountains,” it advised travellers.
Along with Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City was scraped into the list at number 12.
The top 10 trending tourist destinations include the Indian city of Kochi, followed by Luzon (the Philippines), Porto (Portugal), Porto Seguro (Brazil), Gramado (Brazil), Lombok (Indonesia), Da Nang (Vietnam), Zakynthos (Greece), Tel Aviv (Israel) and Krakow (Poland).
Earlier in 2015, Da Nang was selected by TripAdvisor as one of the top travellers’ choice destinations on the rise./.