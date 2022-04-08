The programme aims to promote the image of Da Nang and its efforts to overcome difficulties due to COVID-19 to continue to be a safe, friendly and hospitable destination for domestic and foreign tourists.



The programme has the engagement of more than 200 travel firms who offer many professional services and products at promotional prices.



Currently, Da Nang has offer free entry to many tourists sites such as Ngu Hanh Son landscape, Cham Sculpture Museum, Da Nang Museum, along with 20 percent off for ticket for the high-speed ship from Da Nang to Ly Son island in Quang Ngai.



A regular promotion programme will take place at 5pm, 7pm and 9m every day from April 14 to May 15 on website danangfantasticity.com, offering deep discount on many tourism products.



At the event, representatives from travel firms, airlines and localities joining the programme signed a cooperation agreement for the city’s tourism recovery./.

VNA