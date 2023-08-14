Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang People’s Committee on August 14 inaugurated an intelligent operation centre (IOC), an important component of the central city’s path to the smart city status.



The centre is also included in the ICT (information and communication technology) reference framework for the development of smart cities issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications.



Addressing the launching ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh lauded the municipal Department of Information and Communications, the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects, the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), and relevant agencies and localities for their efforts in the first phase of the project.



He described the project as major progress in the city’s digital transformation journey, saying it demonstrates the strong resolve by local leaders in building a smart city.

At the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Director of the Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Quang Thanh, the centre will collect urban information and data in all fields for supervision and analysis, thus serving the management work, as well as policy and decision making of all-level leaders.



For local residents, they will benefit from smart urban services, and notably with the app Danang Smart City, they will stay up to date with traffic, weather and environment warnings, among other emergencies.



Last year, Da Nang was honoured with the Best Vietnam Smart City Award, the third time so far.



This award was among the 43 bestowed upon cities, enterprises, and products considerably contributing to smart city building and national digital transformation./.