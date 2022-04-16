A view of Son Tra Peninsula (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Authorities in the central city of Da Nang have been working hard to fully tap the tourism potential of the Son Tra Peninsula - which has a forest ecosystem associated with the sea.



The Son Tra Peninsula is located in Son Tra district, around 10km northeast of the downtown area. Covering a total area of 4,390 ha, the peninsula boasts a primeval forest with a cool, fresh climate all year round.



According to head of the management board of Son Tra Peninsula Nguyen Duc Vu, the unit has developed various programmes to serve the sightseeing and entertainment needs of visitors on the basis of the diverse marine and forest ecosystems, such as diving tours to watch corals and go fishing at sea with local fishermen, wild animal observing tours, and sunset watching tours.



Vu added a night tour will be piloted from April 30, 2022 at My An Beach in a bid to diversify tourism products. Its services include film screenings on the beach, therapeutic massage services, outdoor events combined with community activities, and folk games.





The Son Tra Peninsula is located in Son Tra district, around 10km northeast of the downtown area. (Photo: VNA)

To conserve the beauty of the peninsula, the board has focused on promoting communication campaigns to raise public awareness of the importance of environmental protection.



An event themed “Clean up Son Tra – For a Green Son Tra” has been organised with the involvement of volunteers, contributing to raising awareness and understanding about the ecosystem and popularising the message of protecting Son Tra, Vu said.



The board has advised the municipal Department of Tourism to approve a project on developing tourism products on the peninsula, which will concentrate on building orientations and roadmaps for sustainable tourism development and the preservation of natural resources, contributing to promoting post-COVID-19 tourism-based economic development in the locality, he added.



Many tourism projects have been put into operation on the peninsula, including Intercontinental Da Nang Sun Peninsula Resort, Son Tra Resort & Spa, and the Tien Sa tourism area./.

VNA