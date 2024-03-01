Business Tan Son Nhat International Airport welcomes over 3.8 million passengers during Tet holiday The Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh served 24,000 flights and over 3.8 million passengers during the Tet (Lunar New Year) peak period from January 26 to February 24.

Business USABC to send largest-ever US business delegation to Vietnam The US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) will break its own record on the number of US businesses joining an annual delegation to Vietnam, even higher than the 51 firms joining the delegation in March last year, according to President & CEO of the council Ted Osius.

Business International financial hub to be established in Da Nang The Ministry of Planning and Investment is trying to push through a scheme to establish an international financial hub in the central city of Da Nang.

Business Association works to promote circular economy Diversifying long-term strategies in supporting businesses to offer high-quality products is among the orientations set out by the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products for the 2024-2028 tenure to promote circular economy.