Da Nang steps up cooperation with Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province
Da Nang commits to creating favourable conditions for Thai enterprises to study and carry out business activities in the central city, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said on March 1.
Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Trung Chinh (R) presents souvenir to Governor Supasit Kocharoenyos (Photo: VNA)
Hosting a reception for a delegation from Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani, led by Governor Supasit Kocharoenyos, Chinh said that Da Nang, the nucleus for growth of the central key economic region, has set up cooperative ties with 48 localities of 22 countries and territories across the globe, including Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Phuket and Chiang Mai of Thailand.
The city is working to promote cooperation with localities that boast similarities in culture, society, economy and tourism for future development, he said. The East-West Economic Corridor from Thailand to Da Nang is convenient for businesses from Ubon Ratchathani to study the market to bolster connectivity for economic development in each locality.
Chinh added that Da Nang’s key industrial products include seafood, garment and textiles, leather shoes, engineering, building materials while high-tech industry, particularly IU, is being branched out into an economic spearhead.
Supasit, for his part, said that the Thai province is striving to develop a border trade route with neighbouring countries.
The province has established twining ties with Quang Nam and Kon Tum provinces, he said, stressing Da Nang is the most-visited destination in the central Vietnam by Ubon Ratchathani people.
He went on to say many Da Nang students are pursuing study in Ubon Ratchathani, describing them as a resource that helps connect economy, culture and tourism between the two localities.
He expressed his hope that Da Nang and Ubon Ratchathani will set up official ties soon, and pledged to serve as a bridge to link local businesses with the Vietnamese city.
Over the past time, together with the sound political relations, Da Nang and its Thai partners have enjoyed robust economic-trade cooperation.
Thailand is among the largest importers of Da Nang enterprises. Last year, Da Nang shipped 3 million USD worth of products to Thailand while spending 22 million USD on Thai goods.
Thai firms funneled nearly 64 million USD into 15 valid projects in Da Nang, most of which are in trade, retail sales, production, garment and textiles, design, construction and IT./.