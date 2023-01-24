Business Vietnam’s imprint in 2022: All-out efforts bring spectacular growth The year 2022 has passed with many difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the world economic recession. However, last year, Vietnam's economy recovered impressively with GDP growth of 8.02%, the highest growth rate in the period from 2011 to 2022, far exceeding the target of 6-6.5% set by the National Assembly and the Government.

Business Tuna becomes billion-dollar export for first time: VASEP Despite a sharp fall in exports before the end of 2022 due to global inflation, tuna still brought home 1 billion USD in revenue last year, up 34% from 2021, becoming a billion-dollar commodity for the first time, data showed.

Business AMRO revises Vietnam's 2023 GDP upward despite regional slowdown Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2023 has been adjusted upward to 6.8% in the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO)’s January Update, up from 6.5% in its October report.

Business Vietnam - Silver lining in the world economy in 2022 2022 has been a tumultuous year for the world economy. The far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and conflict have negatively affected the world, including Vietnam, which is an open and export-oriented economy. However, thanks to appropriate and timely policies, Vietnam has gradually overcome the difficulties, recorded high growth, and become a bright spot in the world economy.