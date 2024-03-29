Ban Co (Chess Board) Peak, the highest mountain on Son Tra Peninsula, at an altitude of 700 metres above sea level, is often referred to as the “roof” of central Da Nang city thanks to its panoramic views.

Following the buzz created by images of billionaire Bill Gates enjoying tea at Chess Board Peak, the spot has become an even more popular destination among both local and foreign tourists.

Da Nang was one of the first destinations to use celebrity endorsements for advertising and promoting tourism.

When Bill Gates chose to visit Da Nang, the local tourism industry saw a chance to showcase itself to the world and acted swiftly.

Da Nang is constantly enhancing its unique tourism offerings to cater to luxury travellers and international gatherings.

Celebrities are able to generate media buzz and enhance the branding of the locations they visit. Da Nang is continually developing tourism offerings that leverage its rich cultural, historical, and natural elements to draw in high-spending domestic and foreign visitors./.

VNA