Exploring national treasures at Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture
Da Nang students learn about the Brahma Birth Relief, recognised as a national treasure in 2024. (Photo: VNA)
The Tra Kieu Pedestal, made of sandstone, originating from Tra Kieu (Quang Nam) and dating back to the 7th-8th centuries, was recognised as a national treasure in 2012. (Photo: VNA)
The Dong Duong Pedestal was recognised as a national treasure in 2018, is made of sandstone, originates from Dong Duong in Quang Nam province, and dates from the late 9th to early 10th centuries. (Photo: VNA)
The Apsara Relief, made of sandstone, originating from Tra Kieu in Quang Nam province and dating back to the 10th century, was recognised as a national treasure in 2024. (Photo: VNA)
The Brahma Birth Relief was recognised as a national treasure in 2024, is made of sandstone, originates from the My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province, and dates back to the 7th-8th centuries. The relief is a decorative carving on the vault door of the E1 Tower in My Son, and was brought to the museum in 1935. (Photo: VNA)